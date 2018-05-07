Confessions Of Blake Lively's Hairstylist

Ortega loves fashion and architecture (he owns over 700 books on the subjects), but there's one specific place he finds endless inspo: the '80s. "I loved the '80s. It was so freeing!" he exclaims. "The hairspray, the texture. It was sexy, wavy, and all about the look." No wonder he often injects a bit of that throwback volume into Lively's styles. To achieve the perm-inspired curls you see here, Ortega recommends varying your curling wand's width. The smaller the iron, the better (a tapered shape is key), but he suggests alternating curl sizes so your '80s curls are soft and shiny, never crunchy.