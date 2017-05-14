McCarthy loves to toss on a wig and gravitates towards sketches with physical comedy in them, from the game show contestant who is constantly getting a pie to the face to the oddball, jailbird muse to a filmmaker. It's interesting how she makes the image of women who are not considered classically beautiful into the focus of the joke, but not necessarily the butt of the joke. Her transformations go much further than those of say a Scarlett Johansson or Margot Robbie, who also hosted this season. It's like she doesn't acknowledge the traditional need to be beautiful when she's being funny. That's not to say that it's necessary, or that she can't be both — just that her sartorial choices are so different from most female hosts on SNL.