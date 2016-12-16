Blake Lively’s Daughter Is Giving Mom A Run For Her Money In The Hair Department

An enduring career in showbiz, a charming and devoted husband, an impressive eye for style, a damn fine s’mores cupcake recipe, and legs for days: There are plenty of things about Blake Lively’s life that one could be envious of. But they all get overshadowed, time and time again, by Blake's covetable hair. For me, her hair is, for lack of a better descriptor, #goals.
As we discovered at last night’s red carpet ceremony for Ryan Reynolds’ addition to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the couple also happen to have some pretty good-looking kids. Not exactly a surprise. Still, we’d be remiss not to point out the fact that, at 23 months old, their older daughter James is well on her way to having hair that competes with mom's. With those voluminous blond curls, James is practically her mom's hair twin already.
As we discovered at last night’s red carpet ceremony for Ryan Reynolds’ addition to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the couple also happen to have some pretty good-looking kids. Not exactly a surprise. Still, we’d be remiss not to point out the fact that, at 23 months old, their older daughter James is well on her way to having hair that competes with mom's. With those voluminous blond curls, James is practically her mom's hair twin already.
While countless celeb parents are more than happy to share pics of their kids on social media before they even leave the crib, Ryan and Blake have chosen to keep James (and their 3-month-old younger daughter) out of the public eye — until now. After all, watching your dad earn a star on the Walk of Fame is as good a reason as any to make your red carpet debut.
Advertisement