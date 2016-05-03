The fashion at this year’s Met Gala far eclipsed what celebs brought to the reserved Oscars. And along with super-fierce fashion came stepped-up beauty looks. A particular standout? Blake Lively’s bright lips and intricate updo, which was so delicately executed, we wondered if the Manus x Machina-themed look had been done by a robot. (And if so, how do we get our hands on said robot?)
It turns out that hairstylist and longtime Lively collaborator Rod Ortega played the role of the magic man behind the look. Even better, the stylist shared a behind-the-scenes play-by-play of how he and Blake prepare for red-carpet domination. Ahead, his Met Gala beauty diary.
It turns out that hairstylist and longtime Lively collaborator Rod Ortega played the role of the magic man behind the look. Even better, the stylist shared a behind-the-scenes play-by-play of how he and Blake prepare for red-carpet domination. Ahead, his Met Gala beauty diary.