If award season is prom for Hollywood, then New York's annual Met Gala is the coolest Halloween party you never managed to be invited to — and this year is no exception.
In case you're not familiar, The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's yearly Costume Institute exhibit opening ball — or Met Gala — offers the opportunity for those lucky enough to attend a chance to pay homage to the theme with artsy, provocative, and just plain out-there looks normally reserved for October 31.
To wit: It's the Met Gala that's brought us looks as varied as Rihanna's ornate headband last year to Miley Cyrus' electric-socket hair in 2013.
Enter this year's theme: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, which examines the role of technology in fashion today. This was interpreted in the makeup chair a variety of ways, which you'll see in our slideshow, with the big trends being dark, inky lip color, glowing skin, and a variety of unexpected hair accessories.
Ahead, peruse best beauty looks from tonight's Met Gala that you need to see.
