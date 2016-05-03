Story from Celebrity Beauty

The Met Gala Beauty Looks You Need To See

Lexy Lebsack
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
If award season is prom for Hollywood, then New York's annual Met Gala is the coolest Halloween party you never managed to be invited to — and this year is no exception.

In case you're not familiar, The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's yearly Costume Institute exhibit opening ball — or Met Gala — offers the opportunity for those lucky enough to attend a chance to pay homage to the theme with artsy, provocative, and just plain out-there looks normally reserved for October 31.

To wit: It's the Met Gala that's brought us looks as varied as Rihanna's ornate headband last year to Miley Cyrus' electric-socket hair in 2013.

Enter this year's theme: Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, which examines the role of technology in fashion today. This was interpreted in the makeup chair a variety of ways, which you'll see in our slideshow, with the big trends being dark, inky lip color, glowing skin, and a variety of unexpected hair accessories.

Ahead, peruse best beauty looks from tonight's Met Gala that you need to see.

