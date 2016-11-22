Miley Cyrus' Beauty Evolution Is Nothing Short Of Mesmerizing

You're certainly familiar with the term "old soul," but we're taking it a step further and dubbing Miley Cyrus an old beauty soul. Today, she turns 24 years old, but if you were to judge the songstress by her beauty evolution, she's well beyond her years. And we mean decades past them.



Cyrus has tried more looks than most of us will attempt in a lifetime, from extensions to bobs to pixie cuts — not to mention a few wigs and hair accessories in the mix. And makeup? She's changed a lot since the late aughts, when false lashes and bronzed skin were her signature.



To properly celebrate the birthday girl, we've rounded up the beauty looks that have defined her changing look. From Hannah Montana all the way to today, let's take a trip down memory lane. HBD, Miley!





