5 Products You Need To Nail Cottagecore Makeup (According To TikTok)

Thanks to TikTok, the core trend is now a prominent part of our collective style dictionaries. From cabincore to dark academia , it seems like every season brings a new aesthetic along with it. Although cottagecore debuted during the early days of the movement, it's still thriving with fresh summer roots sprouting beyond fashion and into beauty. As best evidenced by the trending TikTok account of onigiri.nanaaa , it can take on the forms of a soft and glowy style of barely-there makeup that pairs well with sunshine and just a hint of dewy perspiration OR it can edge into the whimsical realm of a full forest-fantasy face . Regardless of whether you literally live in a charming cottage in the woods or it's more about radiating that vibe, you really only need five actual products to nail cottagecore makeup — no brushes, just your fingertips or a single sponge. Below, find our TikTok-inspired shopping guide to a beauty routine that effortlessly achieves that whole ethereal-sunkissed-freckly-and-free-romance-in-the-countryside look.