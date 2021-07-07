5 Products You Need To Nail Cottagecore Makeup (According To TikTok)

There's no one specific way to go with lips when we're talking cottagecore, but one thing is certain: the more natural, the better. Whether you opt for a tinted lip oil, a tinted lip balm, OR a matte lip stain, the choice is entirely yours — just make sure it's subtle. The trending technique is to apply a little product and blot it down with your fingertips for that just-been-kissed-in-a-field-of-wildflowers finish. Cottagecore is all about the romance, after all.