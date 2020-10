While we're sure you've enjoyed baking sourdough and foraging for mushrooms in your bloomers , we regret to inform you that the summer of cottagecore has come to an end (our condolences). The first official day of fall has arrived, ushering in a new core-style movement for us to obsess over. Cast aside your Little House on the Prairie frocks and get ready to embrace this season's trending aesthetic, cabincore. It's exactly what you'd imagine it to be: starting with carabiners, fire, farmhouse tables , 50 shades of flannel, and not stopping at that one ex with the four pairs of Carhartt coveralls