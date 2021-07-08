Story from Makeup

5 Products You Need To Nail Cottagecore Makeup (According To TikTok)

Mercedes Viera
Thanks to TikTok, the core trend is now a prominent part of our collective style dictionaries. From cabincore to dark academia, it seems like every season brings a new aesthetic along with it. Although cottagecore debuted during the early days of the movement, it's still thriving with fresh summer roots sprouting beyond fashion and into beauty. As best evidenced by the trending TikTok account of onigiri.nanaaa, it can take on the forms of a soft and glowy style of barely-there makeup that pairs well with sunshine and just a hint of dewy perspiration OR it can edge into the whimsical realm of a full forest-fantasy face. Regardless of whether you literally live in a charming cottage in the woods or it's more about radiating that vibe, you really only need five actual products to nail cottagecore makeup — no brushes, just your fingertips or a single sponge. Below, find our TikTok-inspired shopping guide to a beauty routine that effortlessly achieves that whole ethereal-sunkissed-freckly-and-free-romance-in-the-countryside look.
Barely-There Foundation

Laura Mercier
Tinted Moisturizer
£35.00
Cult Beauty
Glossier
Perfecting Skin Tint
£20.00
Glossier
Fenty Beauty
Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
£25.00
Boots
If you've moisturised enough as part of your skincare routine, then your canvas is glowy and prepped for a lightweight foundation. We're talking skin tints, tinted moisturisers, and face oils for that no-makeup makeup look. Recommended to be blended in with your fingers tips or a damp beauty sponge, the more your natural skin shines through, the better.

Cream Blush

Tower28
Beachplease Luminous Tinted Balm
£18.00
Revolve
Tata Harper
Vitamin-infused Cream Blush
£30.57
Tata Harper
Honest Beauty
Creme Cheek Blush
£16.00
Cult Beauty
Even outside of cottagecore trends, cream and liquid blush have never been more popular. The technique involves dabbing the tiniest amount (especially if working with a strong liquid blush, like Rare Beauty or Glossier Cloud Paint) and blend it over your cheeks and nose. (For the ultimate sun-kissed, go the extra mile of applying a tiny bit to your lips and eyelids.) Pro cottagecore tip: skip the highlighter and choose a shade with a little glow for an even more paired-down and effortless approach.

Freckles Galore

Freck Beauty
Faux Freckle Cosmetics Neutral
£17.00
Beauty Bay
Urban Decay
Brow Blade
£20.00
FeelUnique
Stila
Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
£13.60£16.00
FeelUnique
If you haven't been blessed with this ultimate beauty accessory, don't fret! We live in a whimsical age where freckles are easy to fake. From the OG by Freck Beauty to a little DIY with a brown waterproof liquid liner or brow pencil, creating natural-looking freckles has never been easier (or safer for those not looking to risk it with harmful sun exposure).

Lip Tints

YSL Beauty
Tatouage Couture Matte Stain Liquid Lipstick
£31.00
YSL Beauty
Glossier
Ultralip
£14.00
Glossier
Charlotte Tilbury
Tinted Love
£25.00
Cult Beauty
There's no one specific way to go with lips when we're talking cottagecore, but one thing is certain: the more natural, the better. Whether you opt for a tinted lip oil, a tinted lip balm, OR a matte lip stain, the choice is entirely yours — just make sure it's subtle. The trending technique is to apply a little product and blot it down with your fingertips for that just-been-kissed-in-a-field-of-wildflowers finish. Cottagecore is all about the romance, after all.
Brows For Days

Benefit
Gimme Brow+ Gel
£22.50
LookFantastic
Milk Makeup
Kush Fiber Brow Gel
£21.00
Cult Beauty
Glossier
Boy Brow
C$20.00
Glossier
Just like blush, the newest outside-of-cottagecore trend is slightly messy and very full brows. None of that perfectly contained and highly stylised look achieved with Anastasia's Brow Pomade of yesteryear. (You live on a cottage after all, who has time to perfectly pluck out every hair?) Whether you go for the classic Glossier Boy Brow or the newer Milk KUSH Fiber Eyebrow Gel, you've got good options ready to give you brows for days.
