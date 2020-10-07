Meet Dark Academia, The Bookish Fashion Trend That’s All Over TikTok

Importantly, dark academia captures a kind of nostalgia for a life which is yet to be lived – dreams of being an art history student at Oxbridge or studying classical literature at Harvard. Crucially, like many other internet-born, aesthetics-led trends, dark academia is hyper-curated and hyper-performed. Like #studygram and #studyblr, popular hashtags on Instagram and Tumblr respectively which also aestheticise studying, dark academia turns an everyday activity like reading on the sofa with a cup of tea into a performance for an online audience, amped up with piano music, non-prescription spectacles and sepia-toned filters. As anyone who has ever attended a messy, WKD-stained freshers' week will attest, this cinematic version of the university experience rarely becomes reality but, in 2020, dark academia is providing a dreamy digital substitute for all the students whose plans for further education and freedom have been paused by the pandemic.