“Dark Academia” : les bibliophiles imposent leur style sur TikTok

View this post on Instagram

“Now, who’s the damsel in distress?” 💜 Day two of #varewolfhalloween13 is damsel, so here’s miss Daphne Blake from Scooby Doo...but #DarkAcademia style! 👻 Also I’m gonna be real with you. That’s not a headband on my noggin, it’s a sock. Prompt by @vare.wolf