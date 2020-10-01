im really paying £15k a year to be locked in a room. my common room in my accommodation isn't open so i cant talk to anyone, the gym isn't open so i cant exercise, yet im paying full rent price and full tuition to watch online videos #studentlockdown— melanie (@meIanierose) September 28, 2020
Students were told there would be blended teaching, so we should come back to campus. So we did. As soon as the universities and landlords got our money we were told that we can't go home for Christmas because it would cause a rise in cases.#studentlockdown— Georgia (@WiFiOnTheBrain) September 28, 2020
I can't help but feel panicky about whether I'll contract COVID-19, or when I'll be able to wash sheets, empty bins or if I'll have enough food.
I feel that the only reason I am in Glasgow is to line the pockets of the university as if they had from the start told us there would be no in-person events for my course, I simply would have completed my course from home.
I feel like I've been let down by the government and pushed aside, especially as we've been ridiculed and blamed for the spike in cases. Something needs to be done to support us.
Sophie is living with her brother in private accommodation in Manchester, and says she's frustrated that she still has to pay unnecessary rent. "I just feel like we got pushed into going to uni at the original start date even though they [the government] knew that with students moving all over the country there would be a second lockdown," she says. "Considering they had months to try and prepare for students going back, I don't feel like anything has been put in place apart from online lessons.