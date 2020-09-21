It’s Sweater Vest Season, Baby! Here’s How IG’s Coolest Are Styling Theirs

It's funny to think that just a few years ago, sweater vests sat firmly in the sartorial realm of golf-inclined dads, smartly dressed pensioners and, well, Chandler Bing. Fast-forward to 2020 and you'd be hard-pressed to scroll through Instagram without seeing a host of styles worn by the coolest dressers around. Thanks to Harry Styles' out-and-out love for the knit (he broke the internet with an eccentric sheep-print vest in New York last November) plus a smattering of fashion month moments (think Prada, Gucci and Dior-approved styles), we're all hooked.
From Copenhagen to New York, people are teaming sleeveless knits with everything from leather shirts to Peter Pan collar blouses and, delightfully, there's no one-style-fits-all. Minimalists will be pleased with the host of slick knits in oatmeals and slate greys, whereas those with a penchant for kitsch will most likely be trawling Etsy for handmade creations.
Perfect for the transitional season, where it's not quite cold enough for a coat but we're well past the days of dresses and sandals, we're embracing the back-to-school vibe of the sweater vest with open arms. Click through to see how Instagram's finest are styling theirs.