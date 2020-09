It’s Sweater Vest Season, Baby! Here’s How IG’s Coolest Are Styling Theirs

It's funny to think that just a few years ago, sweater vests sat firmly in the sartorial realm of golf-inclined dads, smartly dressed pensioners and, well, Chandler Bing. Fast-forward to 2020 and you'd be hard-pressed to scroll through Instagram without seeing a host of styles worn by the coolest dressers around. Thanks to Harry Styles ' out-and-out love for the knit (he broke the internet with an eccentric sheep-print vest in New York last November) plus a smattering of fashion month moments (think Prada, Gucci and Dior-approved styles), we're all hooked.