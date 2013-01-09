Along with wide-rimmed glasses and red suspenders, sweaters vests have been a quintessential nerd accessory for, well, as long as we can remember. But, during a season when we're scrounging around for an extra layer or seven, a sleeveless sweater that adds warmth without bulk seems like a cold-weather miracle.
The long-standing, ultra-versatile winter staple not only allows us to channel our inner schoolgirl, but it also helps to inject some style in a basic sweater-and-skinnies getup. So, to keep you from crossing into dork territory, we’re bringing you nine picks that have the perfect amount of style and quirk — no pocket protector