30 Years Later, The Style From The Fresh Prince of Bel Air Is Still Fresh

Three decades ago today, on September 10, 1990, Will Smith — or, more accurately, the fictional version of him — moved in with his aunty and uncle in Bel Air, thus beginning the phenomenon that is The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air . The NBC sitcom lasted six seasons, launched Smith’s career, and featured guest appearances by Naomi Campbell and Oprah. The style — not just on Smith, but also on Ashley Banks (played by Tatyana Ali), Hilary Banks (Karyn Parsons), Monique (Kim Fields), Jackie Ames (Tyra Banks), and of course, Carlton Banks (Alfonso Ribeiro) — is another legacy that Fresh Prince of Bel-Air left behind when the last episode aired back in 1996.