Leading the way is Shrimps' Hannah Weiland, whose Bennett cardigan, a flower-embroidered wool number, has sold out multiple times and been worn by the likes of Laura Jackson, while Molly Goddard's contemporary take on ski chalet-approved knitwear riffs on the traditional Fair Isle style. Small-batch Scottish brand HADES elevates cardigans through playful buttons and, of course, there's a host of vintage pieces to be found at ASOS Marketplace, Beyond Retro and Etsy, too.