We're so pleased that cardigans have made a comeback as the reigning knitwear over the past several years. Last autumn it was grandpa-inspired styles that kept us cosy – think oversized, argyle, check and cable knit – but this season, we're drawn to more spotlight-stealing cardis.
Leading the way is Shrimps' Hannah Weiland, whose Bennett cardigan, a flower-embroidered wool number, has sold out multiple times and been worn by the likes of Laura Jackson, while Molly Goddard's contemporary take on ski chalet-approved knitwear riffs on the traditional Fair Isle style. Small-batch Scottish brand HADES elevates cardigans through playful buttons and, of course, there's a host of vintage pieces to be found at ASOS Marketplace, Beyond Retro and Etsy, too.
Styled alone or over a rollneck, it's a surefire way to make your Zoom calls more exciting this autumn. Click through to find 22 kitsch cardigans we're loving right now.