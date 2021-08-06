Olympic Nail Art Peaked In Tokyo — These Are The 5 Coolest Looks

Everyone has a favourite event in the Summer Olympics. For you, it might be gymnastics, and watching Tom Daley and Matty Lee claim gold probably made you a little emotional. Or, you tune into the pool events, from 200-metre backstroke to water polo.
Regardless of your sport of choice, or whether or not you've been watching closely, one theme that rang true throughout the Tokyo Games this summer: The athletes brought it with their nail art. Scroll through the gallery ahead to see the close-ups of the coolest manicures that you might've missed.