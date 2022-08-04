6 Loungewear Brands That’ll Never Force You To Forgo Comfort For Style

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Gone are the days when loungewear was simply matching sweatsuits or a set of silky pyjamas. These days, the best loungewear pieces never force you to give up comfort for style (or vice versa); they give you the ability to dress each piece up or down so you can wear them around the house and beyond.
When styled correctly — think chunky jewellery, comfy slides and a statement handbag — loungewear can look more put together than many of our everyday outfits. You only have to look at celebs like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid for styling cues.
Ahead, we've rounded up a range of brands that offer everything from jersey cotton dresses and knitted pants to matching sets and cute one-pieces, so you can find loungewear that suits your style and budget.