All You Need Right Now Is A Pair Of Silk Pyjamas

While 2021 saw us reaching for joggers and a sweatshirt, loungewear has now become such a part of our everyday lives that it is almost formal attire. So what’s more comfortable than loungewear? Pyjamas, of course. No, we’re not talking about that tatty oversized T-shirt you stole from an ex; we’re talking about fancy-lady silk pyjamas, the kind that Mrs Maisel or Moira Rose would have in their enviable closet.