Ribbed Knit Pants Are The Pyjamas You Can Leave The House In

Loungewear is booming.
Obviously, this makes sense given that many of us aren’t leaving the house, but even during brief periods of freedom, it was hard to swap out the sweats for, well, whatever we used to wear. Nothing will ever detract from our love of denim and sleek trousers, but do we want to get changed in and out of them when running essential errands? Not really. Do we want to wear them while working from our couches? A resounding no.
And once again, loungewear is on the brain. But this time around, I don’t want to splurge on a bunch of sweats that won’t see the light of day come zero new cases. Designers like Jacquemus and Christopher Esber have done wonders to make the knit sweater sexy, but it wasn't until I stumbled upon a pair of pants by US label Simon Miller that I realised my predicament could be resolved.
The answer was in a humble pair of ribbed knit pants that had somehow eluded me up until now. Soft, high-waited, brightly coloured and somewhat flattering, these pants have proven to be the ultimate investment, providing a kind of ‘WFH uniform’ that fills me with the illusion of productivity, as well as allowing me to go on a coffee or grocery run without having to contemplate sliding into hard pants. They’re also very cute if I do say so myself.
Not quite track pants, but not quite regular pants either, these babies present us with the kind of formal ambiguity perfectly apt for the times. It goes without saying that they’re incredibly comfortable, but it’s their versatility that really elevates them above other bottoms.
As far as styling goes, I’ve been wearing them with chunky jumpers, sweatshirts, oversized button-down shirts and even coordinating ribbed knit tunics — when I’m feeling ~ fancy ~. Street style pics and Instagram have also sold me on the idea of wearing them under mini and midi dresses, too — something I’ll no doubt try in the warmer months.
Click through for the best ribbed knit pants to shop ASAP.