For The Incoming Class, Gossip Girl’s Costume Designer Turned To Instagram’s Hottest Brands

Rogers, who won the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and the 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year awards, is firmly established in his own right, but the timing of the collaboration with the TV show could not have been more propitious. Leading up to filming, Rogers made headlines when Zendaya appeared at the virtual Emmys last September wearing a sculptural, plunge neckline dress from his Fall 2020 collection. Then, in January, Vice President Kamala Harris championed the young designer by wearing an amethyst coat and dress to the Inauguration. “His talent was so incredible and the color and the vision — and how he was casting his shows — and the imagery he was projecting just felt really right for the kind of the progressive, inclusive vibe that we're trying to promote,” says Daman, who still seems in awe of the spectacular sequence of sartorial events. “I'm so grateful that the internet led me here.”