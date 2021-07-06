For The Incoming Class, Gossip Girl’s Costume Designer Turned To Instagram’s Hottest Brands

Not even 15 minutes into the premiere, a Constance Billard upperclassman sizes up the new girl, Zoya (Whitney Peak), and sniffs, “She has … a headband on.” In the freshman’s defense, it was only a decade ago when hair accessories, famously worn by alpha-girl Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), telegraphed social supremacy. Almost 10 years later though, and the new class at Constance Billard and St. Jude’s leans into sports- and street-wear, gender-neutral silhouettes, and socially conscious messaging, even if the wardrobes are still stacked with designer bonafides.