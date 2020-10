Christopher John Rogers Announced E-Commerce With An Optimistic Campaign

On Friday, New York-based designer and NYFW’s favorite Christopher John Rogers made an announcement that fans of his designs have been asking for since his very first presentation in September 2019. For the first time ever, Rogers’ new collection, which he calls 007, will be available to pre-order online on the just-launched ChristopherJohnRogers.com . Alongside the news, Rogers also released a campaign, shot by Alexander Saladrigas, which shows model Blue Aida being styled by Rogers himself, along with a small team of masked designers, hairstylists, and makeup artists. “Spring 2021 is as much a testament to the endless light that creativity can shine, as much as it is about the tenacity of teamwork and the optimism possible through fashion,” the release states. According to the statement, the campaign imagery was inspired by behind-the-scenes images by Richard Avedon, the iconic fashion photographer who shot everyone from Tupac to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe.