Jordan Alexander’s Latest Gossip Girl Look Will Convince You To Pair Track Pants With A Trench Coat

For the scene, Alexander, who is playing influencer Julien Calloway on the show, combined her Constance Billard uniform with athleisure, creating an enviable duet of sporty and preppy. She paired colorblock track pants and chunky Fila sneakers with an oversized trench coat, a men’s button-down, and a cropped Cinq A Sept sweater. Around her neck was a ribbon, in Constance Billard’s blue, that matched the Dior Saddle bag looped around her forearm.