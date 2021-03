Gossip Girl Star Jordan Alexander Tells Us Why She’s Team Blair

One thing we do know: Alexander is about to be everywhere. In addition to GG, the 28-year-old Toronto-based actor and musician, who has opened for stars like Kehlani and Carly Rae Jepsen and toured with Bif Naked, is continuing to write and record new music (sometimes penning songs on her way to set). She’s also the star of Holt Renfrew’s spring 2021 campaign , which is why we’re chatting today. The campaign is all about empowerment and self-expression and it’s the perfect role for Alexander, who’s been using songwriting and singing as a means to express herself since she was 12 — performing for her family whether they wanted to listen or not.