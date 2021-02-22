Looks Like Kris Jenner May Be Coming Out With Her Own Skin-Care Line

In the midst of a few big Kardashian headlines landing this week — Kourtney confirming her relationship with Travis Barker and Kim officially filing for divorce — Kris Jenner is quietly stirring up her own drama, dropping hints that she might be getting into the celebrity beauty biz.
According to official patent and trademark documents obtained by Page Six Style, on February 10th, the matriarch and momager filed an application to trademark "Kris Jenner Skincare" as well as "Kris Jenner Beauty" and "Kris Jenner Skin" — which leads us to believe that we'll be seeing a rollout of one of the three in a future product line.
In terms of what might be in the works, Jenner's trademark interests run the gamut, covering a range of beauty product categories. "The applications cover hair-care products, like shampoo and conditioner, and skin-care items, like cleansers, moisturizers and toners, as well as nail polish and false eyelashes," the site reports.
While this news hints at the first ever self-branded Kris Jenner product line, the 65-year-old reality show star is no stranger to the business: Of course, she's seen her daughters Kylie and Kim through their own beauty-brand ventures, and has even been honored in limited-edition products sold by both Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty.
If a Kris Jenner Beauty label does come to fruition, it will join a retail market that is growing saturated with celebrity-started labels. From Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty and the recent launch of JLo Beauty to Keys Soulcare by Alicia Keys, it seems like every famous face has something to sell. But at this point it's glaringly obvious: Kris Jenner is very well-versed in the business of making money and building an empire, so if anyone can compete in the overwhelming environment, it's her.