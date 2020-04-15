Kim Kardashian West Is Going Above & Beyond With This Year’s Mother’s Day Gift

As we start to lose count of the days we've been social distancing, many of us who have the privilege of staying home — including celebrities — are looking for ways to keep busy. For Kim Kardashian West, that means filming beauty tutorials, which have been hilariously interrupted by her six-year-old daughter North West. "I can't get away from her. She's running the house, or so she thinks she is," Kardashian West tells Refinery29 in a phone interview.
North isn't the only one who wants in on her mother's beauty lessons: Kardashian West shares that she's in high demand for virtual makeup tutorials. "If you only knew the amount of private lessons I've been giving people over Zoom," says Kardashian West. And once quarantine is over, she already has her next client booked IRL: her mother, Kris Jenner.
Advertisement
The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, also on the call, shares that her biggest beauty regret is not having taken her daughter's beauty advice more seriously. "I was trying to do my makeup the other day, and I was wishing I had paid more attention to Kim when she tried to teach me how to contour," she tells us. "I could use those tips right now. I told [Kim] when this was all over, I want her to come over for a private lesson."
A private beauty lesson would be the perfect Mother's Day gift from Kim to Kris, but the KKW Fragrance mogul cooked up something even bigger for the iconic momager this year: their first product collaboration. "I wanted to give [my mom] something that I felt was really 'her' and that she would be proud of," says Kardashian West.
Just in time for the May holiday, the mother-daughter duo is launching a fragrance packaged in a chic, sculptural bottle. "That bottle really represents a mother and daughter bond," reveals Kardashian West of the flaçon, which features six points to represent Jenner's six children. "When we were deciding the bottle shape, it was between this one or just a circular shape, but I really liked this idea that represented my mom and her children."
When it came time to formulate the actual scent — a woodsy white floral with notes of freesia, tuberose, and cashmere woods — Kardashian West looked to her mom's existing go-to fragrances and lotions. "If you know my mom, it's [her] wrapped up into a bottle," she says. And Jenner says she put her trust in her daughter to bring this to life: "I have so much respect for her knowledge, what she does to create these different brands, and all of the scents she's worked on. I've just been so thrilled to be doing this with her, and I love the end result."
Advertisement
The two also wanted to include a relief-effort component to the launch in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. From the fragrance's launch date, April 15, to May 5, 20% of profits from all products on the KKW Fragrance website will be donated to the non-profit organization Blessings In A Backpack. "We want to do as much as we can, and I feel blessed to still launch products that can benefit that," says Kardashian West, who also donated $1 million to support families affected by the novel coronavirus through her brand SKIMS.
As her family gets ready to celebrate Mother's Day at home, Kardashian West urges everyone to self-isolate if they're able to, but most importantly to take care of themselves as many adapt to new living situations. The mother-of-four has found normalcy in moments like getting ready to film for Keeping Up With The Kardashians at home. "My hair is a mess, and I think I've put on makeup twice, so it felt really good those days. I felt like a whole different person when I finally got up and got it together," she says. "It's not always glamorous. There are so many days I don't even brush my hair or get to shower, as it's a different type of task when you're now having to homeschool your kids and figure it all out." Ultimately, she has just a few words of advice for everyone in a similar situation: "Do the best that you can."
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Related Content:
Advertisement