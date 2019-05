Carly Rae Jepsen Is Dedicated, If Not Obsessed, With Every Facet of Love

While nothing approaches the viral appeal of “Maybe,” a song so insanely catchy that it is likely to overshadow the rest of her career, Dedicated is loaded with tracks worth having a kitchen dance party to. It harkens back to ‘80s pop production with a touch of the early 2010s and follows the path she started going down with her critically acclaimed but commercially unsuccessful previous album, E-motions . Unlike the trends most current pop is following, down a darker path both musically and lyrically, CRJ is sticking to the kind of light, happy music and lyrics that work for roller skating or soundtracking the first kiss of the summer. The first track, “Julien,” is an ode to that person you’ll always be in love with, and it’s followed by three more perfect dance pop songs about relationships. The album, loaded down with 15 tracks, meanders a bit in the middle as it explores love from all the angles, getting a bit repetitive with “Everything He Needs,” a sweaty song about sex.