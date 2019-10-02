Leighton Meester On Mommy Instagram Culture & Marrying Her Crush

I mean, people tell you you’re going to love your kid and you’re like — yeah, obviously. And then you do it, and it’s so much harder than I realized, but also oh my god I love this person more than anybody. I don’t care about anything else. The other thing is that being a parent has made me reflect on my own upbringing. Even the time before I can remember. Hanging out with my daughter, I don’t think she’s making permanent memories yet, but she has a full personality and likes and dislikes. I think it’s this realization that who takes care of you and who loves you during that time is very important whether you remember it or not. Some people say it gives them an appreciation for my parents. I don’t feel that way. I’m more like, you could have done better.