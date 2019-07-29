The OG Gossip Girl Cast Are Invited On The New Show — But Will They Return?

Blair Waldorf’s headbands might have gone out of style, but the drama Gossip Girl first brought us in 2007 is timeless — and now, the CW show is officially returning on HBO’s new streaming service, HBO Max. The show will feature an all-new roster of New York’s most glamorous teens, and though we know the mysterious, anonymous blogger at the heart of the original series won’t play a part in the new Gossip Girl, we have all been wondering whether the OG cast, including Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, will be returning — or at least making a cameo. According to the reboot’s co-creator, Josh Schwartz, they might.
“We’ve reached out to a lot of them to let them know it was happening and that we would love for them to be involved if they want to be involved,” Schwartz told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “They played those characters for six years, and if they felt like they were good with that, we wanted to respect that. But obviously, anytime anybody wants, it would be great to see them again.”
As of right now, none of the show’s stars are confirmed to join the show. They have all hinted in the past, though, about whether or not they would return if Gossip Girl had a comeback — and some were much more enthusiastic than others. Here’s who to expect (and not to expect) in the highly-anticipated teen drama.