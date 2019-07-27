Not Spotted In The Gossip Girl Reboot: This Major Character

But, without one key character: the mystery blogger that kept Serena, Blair, and co. on high alert at all times.
Gossip Girl co-creator Josh Schwartz shed some light on what the reimagined series will look like at Friday’s Television Critics Association summer press tour. Unfortunately, that doesn’t include the OG, all-knowing narrator voiced by Kristen Bell, whose constant tea spilling sparked the series-long “who is Gossip Girl?” mystery.
"We felt like a version that was just our cast are grown up, regardless of what the challenges would be of assembling these actors again, it didn't really feel like a group of adults who were being controlled by Gossip Girl would make a lot of sense," Schwartz said.
Advertisement
Schwartz went on to explain that with social media and our constant tabs on one and another, everyone has sort of become our own “Gossip Girl,” which in turn eliminates the need for a mystery character.
Given how awful the original series’ twist of Dan being Gossip Girl was (yup, still not over it), maybe this is a huge blessing in disguise.
Advertisement