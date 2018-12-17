Karena Evans Is Just Getting Started

Looking back I can see the signs from when I was younger. I was the child who put on plays for my family in the living room. There was this pre-Apple program and I would edit these videos for birthdays. Later I went to university to study film. I appreciate education and I’m so here for it, but I wasn’t happy with the pace. I wanted to learn faster, which is how I ended up reaching out to Director X, who is a famous director. I texted him and said, “You don’t know who I am and you probably don’t care to know who I am, but I want to work for you and learn and show you what I can do.” He told me to come to his office the very next day.