29 Powerhouses: The Canadian Women Killing It In 2018

Best known as Meghan Markle’s Canadian BFF, Jessica Mulroney was the uncredited architect of the royal wedding, reportedly consulted on everything from the dress to the flower arrangements . Since May 19, the 38-year-old has become a celeb in her own right — the no-longer-secret style weapon behind the Duchess’s estimated $212-million USD influence on the global fashion economy and a fixture of the British gossip rags (which described her royal blue, rear-hugging wedding day ensemble as a “ Pippa moment ”). When the newlywed Meghan wanted respite from the drama around her dad , she flew to Toronto to hang with Jessica, and when the Sussexes went Down Under for their first overseas tour in October, J-Mulz went along for the ride. These days her schedule is crazier than ever with a new fashion line for The Bay , new celebrity clients including Shania Twain , and a new gig as a fashion correspondent on Good Morning America . Still, it’s probably safe to assume she’s got time for godmother duties, should the opportunity arise.