Hey There, Refinery29 Canada!

But this country isn’t immune to the forces that attempt to keep girls and women, and anyone who isn’t a straight, white dude, in place. That’s why I’m so excited that Refinery29 is launching in Canada at this precise moment. Our mission is to help women see, feel, and claim their power by creating ambitious, authentic, and always entertaining content — imaginative, honest stories and service that will help you navigate this brave new world as a women as well as a change-maker in your own right. We’re here to support you in whatever choices you make in order to have the life YOU want, whether that’s fighting for an inclusive sex-ed curriculum or finally switching up your skincare routine. (And by the way, of all the lies that attempt to keep women in their place, the dismissal of beauty and fashion as fluff ranks high on my BS list.)