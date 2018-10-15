Umm, Maybe That Whole Effortless Style Thing Is Really Just A Myth

Christene: Well, I think it's in the eyes of the beholder. I certainly don't think that I am effortlessly stylish, but I'm sure some people might think I am. Some of my friends have incredible style and I marvel at how “easy” it comes for them, and then I have the same conversations with them on how they tried on 18 things this morning and everything made them feel like shit. We've all been there. I think that the word “effortless” is a little overrated. Caring about how you put an outfit together doesn't mean it has less validity then if you just threw it together and didn't give it a second thought because you have SO MUCH confidence seeping out of every orifice that nothing shakes you. I’m sure that some of the most glamorous women with millions of Instagram followers have the same moments of doubt when they're getting dressed in the morning.