5 Women Championing Size Inclusivity In Canadian Fashion

Retail therapy should come with an all-access pass, but a lack of size options can be a real buzzkill. With the average Canadian woman wearing jeans with a 33-inch waistband (around a size 14), there’s still a serious disconnect between the need for variety of fit options and killer style. But there are signs things are starting to shift, as both independent labels and mass-market brands, such as Joe Fresh and LOFT , are stepping up to offer more inclusive sizing.