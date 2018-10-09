Brett Kavanaugh Sworn In As Supreme Court Justice In Private Ceremony

Following his confirmation late Saturday afternoon, Brett Kavanaugh has been sworn in as a Justice on the Supreme Court in a private ceremony. Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy administered the judicial oath in front of Kavanaugh's family in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, U.S. shortly after the his confirmation passed the Senate.
Kavanaugh was confirmed by a narrow vote of 50 to 48. He is a historically unpopular Supreme Court nominee.
The contentious vote was repeatedly interrupted by protesters who shouted as various members of the Senate attempted to cast their vote. As many as 50 people were reportedly arrested for interrupting the vote.
"If they think we will be silenced by a bunch of patriarchal men screaming order to take our rights away, they have another thing coming" said Winnie Wong, senior advisor to the Women’s March, who was in the Senate gallery during the vote. "Our time of behaving is long over. Justice Kavanaugh better get used to protests and disruptions, because he is going to have us fighting every step of the way for the rest of his time on the bench. Shame on everyone who supported him. Dissent is the highest form of patriotism, and millions of strong American women are ready to mobilize more than any time in history."
Kavanaugh is alleged to have committed sexual assault, attempted rape, exposing himself, and thrusting his penis in someone's face without consent. He has denied the allegations.
