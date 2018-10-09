Brett Kavanaugh Sworn In As Supreme Court Justice In Private Ceremony

"If they think we will be silenced by a bunch of patriarchal men screaming order to take our rights away, they have another thing coming" said Winnie Wong, senior advisor to the Women’s March, who was in the Senate gallery during the vote. "Our time of behaving is long over. Justice Kavanaugh better get used to protests and disruptions, because he is going to have us fighting every step of the way for the rest of his time on the bench. Shame on everyone who supported him. Dissent is the highest form of patriotism, and millions of strong American women are ready to mobilize more than any time in history."