Meghan Markle Is Bringing Her Canadian Stylist On First Royal Tour

All eyes are on Meghan Markle, and it's not just because the world finally knows what’s going on under that bespoke Givenchy coat she wore to Princess Eugenie's wedding on Friday. Now that Kensington Palace has confirmed that Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019, the Duchess of Sussex is bringing in some help to master her maternity looks on her first royal tour.
The Times is reporting that Markle's best friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney, will join the royal couple for their 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. Mulroney and Markle first met while the actress was in Canada filming Suits. She got her start in the fashion industry in 2015 styling Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of prime minister, Justin Trudeau, and she routinely styles segments for TV show CityLine. Mulroney lives in Toronto with her husband and three children, who were in Markle and Prince Harry's wedding.
Mulroney was key in building Markle's wardrobe (which is rumored to be worth over $1 million) and Meghan's Mirror, a website that's been tracking her looks for years, is speculating the Duchess of Sussex will wear mostly New Zealander and Australian designers for major outings on the tour, pointing to Markle's Ralph & Russo engagement dress as a clue.
According to the Palace, the couple will tour four Commonwealth countries, focusing on "youth leadership, and environmental and conservation efforts, including the dedication of several new @QueensCanopy projects. The Tour will also focus on the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women through @InvictusSydney 2018."
Last September, when Markle attended the Invictus Games in Toronto, it was her first public appearance with Prince Harry. Markle was seen holding hands with her then-boyfriend Prince Harry — but that wasn’t the only thing the Suits actress was holding. Markle carried Everlane’s Day Market Tote, a piece that set off what would become known as “The Meghan Markle Effect.” With a year of outfits (and a year in the spotlight) under her belt, we can't wait to see what looks Markle and Mulroney come up with.
