Sandra Oh is entering the New Year with BSE — Big Superstar Energy. On December 12, the Killing Eve leading lady got a well-deserved Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Actress In A Drama Series for her outstanding work on Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s BBC America thriller. The week before that SAG nod, Oh received a similar nomination for the 2019 Golden Globes. Plus, she’s also going to host the Golden Globes with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg.
2019 has already been crowned the Year Of Oh.
With such an illustrious few weeks ahead for Eve Polastri’s portrayer, everyone is probably wondering about her much-celebrated series. After that bloody, alienating Killing Eve season 1 finale, where do Eve and Villanelle (a fantastic Jodie Comer, who deserves her own awards love) go in season 2? When will season 2 even premiere?
We went and found answers to those questions and more. Keep reading for everything you want to know about BBCA’s Killing Eve.
