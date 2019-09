Hedley Front Man Jacob Hoggard's Case Was Pushed Back Yet Again

When a court date is put over, it’s an adjournment that essentially hits the pause button on the case, and it’s “completely normal,” says Alison Craig , a Toronto-based criminal defence attorney at Lockyer Campbell Posner. The case against Hoggard is currently in set-date court, which is like the planning committee for criminal proceedings, where the prosecution must share any and all “disclosure” (legal lingo for evidence) with the defence. That could be video statements, police notes, forensic testing, whatever. A case is put over when this exchange isn’t complete. “It never happens quickly — the system is extremely inefficient, but it has nothing to do with this particular case,” says Craig. After the most recent court date, prosecutors said they have now turned over most of the disclosure.