The Zombification of Whitney Houston

Prince decried the use of holograms and virtual reality performances of the dead in a 1998 interview with Guitar Magazine . “That will never happen to me,” he avowed. “That's the most demonic thing imaginable. Everything is as it is, and it should be. If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age,” Prince said. “That whole virtual reality thing... it really is demonic. And I am not a demon. Also, what they did with that Beatles song [‘Free As a Bird’], manipulating John Lennon's voice to have him singing from across the grave... that'll never happen to me. To prevent that kind of thing from happening is another reason why I want artistic control.”