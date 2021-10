To All The Black Church Kids For Whom Halloween Was Not An Option

My Nigerian folks could not have cared less about the playful nature of the season. In fact, the spirits that they were more concerned about were the Holy Spirit and the malevolent spirits that were potentially (“Definitely!" my mom would argue) creeping around on October 31st. And given the mystical lore of the holiday , our Bible-believing parents felt like they had good reason to pause. Halloween evolved from the ancient celebration of Samhain, a Celtic holiday that marked the new year on the first day of November. On that day, which also signaled the beginning of the cold season — and thus, death — the Celts believed that the line separating the living world from the spirit world ceased to exist, giving the souls of the dead ample opportunity to visit Earth again. To keep things copacetic on the living plane, the Celts often gave burnt offerings, dressed up in costumes to please the deities, and practiced divination to protect themselves from the dangers of the other side. With those roots, Halloween is much harder to spin to religious parents than the other holidays that have been whitewashed (in the Blood of Jesus) to be acceptable. The respective origins of Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas are easily rerouted back to God, but an annual ghoul invasion and other witchy activities ? Not so much.