Pop culture is a vast and ever expanding landscape. But from viral memes and GIFs to the characters that we let into our homes every week via television, women of color have always been around been around to inspire and slay. They have been the best parts of our favorite movies and the innovator of our favorite songs. They are icons, both living and deceased, and they are permanently ingrained in our memories.
If you ask me, there is never a wrong time to celebrate women of color. But it’s true that Halloween presents a unique opportunity to honor these women by looking exactly like them. Here are a few ideas to get you started. And just to stay on the safe side, I would like to remind everyone that yellow/brown/Blackface are never ok. It really can’t be said enough.