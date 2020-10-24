Halloween Costumes Celebrating The Most Iconic Black Women In Pop Culture

Pop culture is a vast and ever expanding landscape. But from viral memes and GIFs to the characters that we let into our homes every week via television, Black women have always been around been around to inspire and slay. They have been the best parts of our favourite movies and the innovators of our favourite songs. They are icons, both living and deceased, and they are permanently ingrained in our memories.
If you ask me, there is never a wrong time to celebrate Black women. But it’s true that Halloween presents a unique opportunity to honour these women by looking exactly like them, and we've got a few ideas to get you started. And just to stay on the safe side, I would like to remind everyone that Blackface is never okay — it really can’t be said enough.