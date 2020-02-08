Black music is the backbone of so much of music history. From Big Mama Thornton's "Hound Dog," without which we might not have an Elvis Presley, to Janet Jackson's ode to the "Pleasure Principal" to Lizzo's inescapable pop vivacity, music is better thanks to the contributions of Black women. We're celebrating Black History month by pressing play on tracks from some of the biggest names in the game.
Starting with Beyoncé's ode to the Black experience in America, "Formation," we celebrate the contributions of women in music across generations — including Grace Jones, Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, and Rihanna.
Advertisement
Then there's the new classics from up-and-coming Black artists including a track from the critically lauded latest album by Summer Walker, Solange's experimental ode to her hometown of Houston, viral sensation Doja Cat, and the reigning queen of hip-hop herself, Cardi B.
Don't discount the future stars on this playlist either: brand new tracks from British crooner Cat Burns, Grammy Best New Artist nominee Yola, and rising romantic rapper Kaash Page are highlights you want to hit.
If you're looking for something old or something new, there's a bop for you on this playlist. Come through.
Advertisement