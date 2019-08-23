New Music To Know This Week: Summer Walker Strums Though The Pain & More

Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Summer Walker "Playing Games"
Summer Walker is one of the best in the left-of-center singer/songwriter game today. On her new single, she lays out some expectations for a relationship; she makes the case that it's easy to please her, but clearly someone isn't getting the job done. The production here is phenomenal, offering a great mix of programmed sounds and flamenco-inspired acoustic guitar giving the track a surprising warmth. Her voice is in peak form, hitting those unique, thin sounds she's known for and filling out in the chorus as she reaches for that "say my name" and blows it out with vocal tracking. Sad end of summer jam, anyone?
Michi "Still Feel U"
This song grabbed me from the jump off, making me bop around in my seat with its infectious beat. If you're totally crushed out and nothing on the new Taylor Swift is scratching your itch in just the right way, give this one a spin instead. Its certainly got my hips moving.
Salt Cathedral "tus ojos"
Is there room for one last summer song on your 2019 heat beat playlist? If so, add this immediately. It's Salt Catherdal's first foray into an entirely Spanish language song, and they knocked it out of the ballpark.
Cairo Gold feat. Uno The Activist "New Type of Woman"
One word comes to mind immediately when pressing play on this song: sultry. Cairo Gold is working in the vein of "She Works Hard for the Money" but with a sexier twist. Instead of focusing on the idea of having her own money, she ponders: What would I do with it?
beabadoobee "She Plays Bass"
I stan a lo-fi queen and beabadoobee is my new fave. She's influenced by the freak folk scene of the '00s in NYC (think the Moldy Peaches) and clearly by the entire K Records aesthetic. But there's a little hint of '90s Britpop in the rhythm section that's giving me Lush vibes. And the tone in the lead guitar is a pretty big nod to Ride. I'm into all of it.
