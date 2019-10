The Best Halloween Group Costumes From Iconic Moments Of 2019

For better or for worse, the fact of the matter is that 2019 is starting to get a bit long in the tooth. And as with every year, no occasion is a better litmus test of the past nine months' biggest moments in pop culture than Halloween . For one night, all you need to do if you want a recap of the year in review is to take a look at the most popular costumes in the room. In 2018 , it was all about Game of Thrones and Oceans 8; this year, we're projecting Hustlers and HBO's Euphoria as big winners.