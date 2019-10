These Will Be The 14 Most Popular Halloween Costumes This Year

If you’re gunning for Halloween costume gold this year, you're in for a treat that’s even better than full-size candy bars: the R29 trending Halloween costume predictor. Yes, this is the ultimate occasion for ghoulish garb and spooky skeletal ensembles, but it’s also the one time of year ( drag queens and professionals aside), you can fully assume the identity of another character or icon and really go the extra mile. And if there’s anything we’ve learned from 2018’s Game of Thrones -inspired disguises and the plethora of Wonder Women , it’s that every year has its own cultural creed of trending costume concepts.