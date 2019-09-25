Midsommar Creator Ari Aster Knows You’re Readying Your Flower Crowns For Halloween

“I try not to do anything cynically. I’m not meeting a certain quota with how many shock moments I have. I’m really just trying to tell a story. There are a lot of genre fanatics who have given themselves over to that, and other people who take umbrage with it and feel like the film itself isn’t genre ‘enough’ [if there’s not enough gore.] This film is about Dani. It’s her story. The first cut of the film was very long — the assembly cut was four hours long — and we started to arrive at cuts I was really happy with at about a three hour [runtime.] We got to a two hour and 40 minute runtime, which felt pretty definitive, but we had to keep going. It is a genre film, and at a certain point, it becomes unreleasable. We kept chiseling at it, and we lost 20 more minutes. I believe in that cut, and I’m really happy with the [theatrical cut], but there were 20 minutes of material I had a hard time losing. The theatrical cut is maybe the better paced movie, but the director’s cut is the more complete film.”

