So, What Really Happens At The End Of Midsommar?

Ultimately, Dani does receive the support she so craves, not from her partner, but from an adopted family that welcomes her with open arms. Every event during the nine-day festival is a stepping stone to her eventual catharsis. And as an audience, we know that will come at a price. We watch, along with Christian, Dani, and their friends, as two elder members of the community sacrifice their lives so their spirit can enter the new generation to come. And we also see what they don’t: Simon’s body trussed up in a temple, flowers sewn into his eyes; Connie’s disappearance; Mark’s rebirth as something akin to the skin suit alien from Men In Black; Josh impaled on one leg in the garden.