Midsommar Star Florence Pugh Swears Her Cult-y Horror Breakup Movie Isn't That Scary

Florence Pugh: “Oh my God. I saw it yesterday at 10 a.m. , so that was a nice wake-up. It's less terrifying than you might think it is. It's more that, hours later, you'll kind of start processing visually. In that way, it's more horrific because you weren't even aware at the time that that was particularly awful to see, because it's so beautiful and it's so well-done that it just gets quickly swept into the artistry of the film. That's why it's alarming — it will suddenly dawn on you that you just saw this series of events, and you're like, ‘Oh my God. What about that bit? That was awful.’ [But] it's not going to emotionally abuse you or anything. Well, in some sense, it might, but in terms of jump scares and all that stuff, it's not like that at all.”